Deputies respond to 911 call, arrest Springfield man, round up guns

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says a 41-year-old Springfield man has been arrested and booked on charges of Felonious Assault, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

That, after county dispatchers received a 911 call Thursday saying a man was holding a gun and allegedly threatening to kill the caller, a 54-year-old Kalamazoo man. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 400 block of Richfield Road and found the suspect inside a house. They say they also found the firearm in question, as well as some other guns in the home.

A Sheriff’s Office news release did not say what time the 911 call came in, or when deputies responded.

There was no word from police what prompted the ordeal, and no indication when formal charges (arraignment) will be read against the suspect.

There were no reports of injuries.