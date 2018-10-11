Storm Tracker – Michael moves through Southeast

Fall fun for the family at Robinette’s

Posted 7:35 AM, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 07:46AM, October 11, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you're still not in the fall spirit, there is a spot in West Michigan that is sure to help.

Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery grows their own apples. Family's can pick them straight off the tree or buy them from the shop.

They also make their own apple cider, donuts, and more fall delicacies, and even offer horse-drawn hay rides.

Robinette's is also known for its homemade wine and cider collection. They even recently unveiled a new chocolate flavored wine.

This year, the corn maze is shaped like the Albanese Gummy Bear. If you make it through, you'll get a free bag of gummy bears.

