‘I don’t want it to ever end’- Spa day for homeless women at St. Mark’s Church leaves impression

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Sometimes something as simple as a foot massage can make someone feel better, especially if they're down on their luck.

For 40 homeless women, the St. Mark's Church did that and more, offering a free spa day on Thursday.

The staff that work at St. Mark's say the need for services like this in Grand Rapids is there and at an all-time high, so they wanted to provide a special day for women who they say don't see many special days.

"It's been hard but it's all been good. But I know it can get greater and better," says Vernice Shaver.

Women struggling to make ends meet sometimes end up living on the streets of Michigan.

"It's a huge problem for our community and the stories are just everything you can imagine," says Susan York, St. Mark's assistant director.

York says a little pampering for a few dozen Grand Rapids women won't fix big problems, but calls the effort a step in the right direction.

St. Mark's has offered quarterly spa days for the past seven years, but for the first time the ladies were able to meet Dr. Colette Smiley at the dental clinic.

"We are not healthy if our mouths are not healthy and so much dental disease is preventable, what we want to do today is just be out in the community and let them know say we can come to you," says Dr. Smiley.

Dental services were the first of many offers this spa day, as transitioning ladies got their nails done, foot massages, and just chatted with the staff.

"Things like foot care and a haircut and those are things that there's no budget for that for them. So this is a place for them to be able to relax," says York.

"It gives you a chance to really take care of yourself and my feet feel awfully nice. I don't even want to get up from this chair actually. It's so great I don't want it to ever end," says Shaver.

Spa day wrapped up with a turkey dinner and a movie but this is not the last of it. If you know someone who is transitioning and could use a little pick me up the next spa day is Dec. 13. You can find out more details by stopping by this link.