Izzo says he never tried to cover up sex assault allegations

Posted 6:10 PM, October 11, 2018, by

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo insists he was never part of an effort to cover up allegations of sexual misconduct within the school’s athletic department.

The Hall of Famer says the idea that he would be involved “makes me sick.”

Izzo says his “lowest point” was an ESPN report last winter that he felt lumped him and Spartans football coach Mark Dantonio in with Larry Nassar, the former Michigan State and Team USA sports doctor imprisoned for child pornography crimes and molesting female athletes.

The NCAA cleared Michigan State of any rules infractions in the Nassar scandal. The basketball and football programs were also cleared of any potential violations related to how sexual assault allegations against their players were handled.

