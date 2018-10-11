× Kids’ Food Basket breaks ground on future home in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are more than 36,000 kids in need of food here in west Michigan and Kids’ Food Basket here in Kent County is working to expand to meet an ever growing demand.

Currently, there are 30 schools still on a waiting list to get sack lunches, that is why Kids` Food Basket is committed to expanding.

The non-profit purchased the largest remaining farmland in Grand Rapids in the 1900 block of Leonard street.

The centennial farm, will be home to a new production and education facility, a new warehouse and farmland to grow fresh produce.

The new location will be able to accommodate serving up to 15,000 sack suppers each day to children in Kent county, along with accommodating additional volunteers opportunities in longer sessions.

Kids` Food Basket currently serves nearly 8,000 children at 46 elementary schools in Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Holland.

There is a groundbreaking for the new home of Kids’ Food Basket at 10 a-m with special guests like Hank Meijer, city commissioner Joe Jones and Senator David Hildebrand expected to attend.