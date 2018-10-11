Man, 24, dies in Montcalm Co. crash

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 24-year-old Mount Pleasant-area man died Thursday afternoon in a crash in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police say the man was driving east on Wise Road when he lost control of his vehicle at the curve near Nevins Road. He crossed the center line and was hit by a westbound utility truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His name was not released.

The people in the truck were not injured.

State police say in a release that “no excessive speed was indicated” in the crash.