Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 11

1. The Kids' Food Basket can start growing their own food thanks to the groundbreaking for the new Kids' Food Basket Farm in Grand Rapids.

It happened at 10 a.m., and special guests like Hank Meijer, City Commissioner Joe Jones, and Senator David Hildebrand were in attendance.

The non-profit purchased the largest remaining farmland in Grand Rapids in the 1900 block of Leonard Street.

The Centennial Farm will be home to a new production and education facility, a new warehouse and farmland to grow fresh produce.

2. For 41 years it was known as the Fifth Third River Bank Run, now there's a new title sponsor.

The largest 25K in the National will now be known as the Amway River Bank Run. The company will stay on as a sponsor, along with Spectrum Health, but on a different level.

The Amway River Bank Run is set for May 11. Find more information on our website by searching "Amway."

3. Benjamin Moore has announced its color of the year for 2019: Metropolitan AF690.

The paint company describes it as a "stylish gray with cool undertones."

Benjamin Moor calls it a neutral color that "references a contemplative state of mind."

Also unveiled are the 2910 color trends that accentuate the gray color of the year, some of the colors from the 15 shade range include "Soft Fern" and "Hale Navy."

4. Krispy Kreme's Halloween-themed treats have arrived!

The new trick-or-treat donut features salted caramel and chocolate Halloween candies.

There's also a second new donuts called Monster Batter. It has a cake batter filling with slime green icing and is topped with monster eyes and confetti.

The two new donuts will be available at Krispy Kreme along with other favorites like the Jack-O-Lantern and chocolate iced donut with Halloween sprinkles.

Anyone who wears their costume at a participating Krispy Kreme location on Halloween will receive a free donut of their choice.

5. You might not be fond of candy corn, but what if it's in your beer?

A brewery in Wisconsin debuted a candy corn flavored ale to welcome the fall season.

West-Allion Brewing Company is serving a special Candy Corn Cream Ale. The brewery didn't just use regular candy corn, but made its own candy corn using ingredients for beer.

The ale is brewed with notes of vanilla and cream to take you back to childhood memories of trick-or-treating.