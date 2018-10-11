Pilot’s remains from WWII will be buried in Michigan

PARMA, Mich. (AP) — The remains of a World War II pilot will be buried this weekend in southern Michigan, 76 years after his plane went down during a battle in the Solomon Islands.

Elwood Bailey will be buried Saturday next to his parents at Chapel Cemetery in Parma in Jackson County. He was a 2nd lieutenant in the Marine Corps Reserves when he was reported missing in action while fighting Japanese forces over Guadalcanal in 1942.

The federal government says a resident of the Solomon Islands turned over human remains and other evidence in 2015. Analysis confirmed Bailey’s identity. He was 22 years old when he died.

Wayne Tompkins says his uncle’s dog tags were identified, as well as the number on his aircraft.

The 1 p.m. service is open to the public.

