Police: 70-year-old man beaten and robbed in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. – Police are looking for two people who beat and robbed a 70-year-old man early Thursday.

The incident happened about 6:00 a.m. in the 1200 block of E. Chicago, according to police. The victim told police that he had been robbed by two men inside a business. He was taken to the hospital with injuries to his face and head.

Police say they are following up on several leads. If you have any information regarding the suspects, you are asked to call Sturgis Police at 269-659-7260 or St. Joseph Co. Dispatch at 269-467-4195.