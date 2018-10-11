Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with minivan

Posted 10:04 PM, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 10:18PM, October 11, 2018

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — A 54-year-old man from Grand Rapids was seriously injured Thursday night when his motorcycle collided with a minivan.

The location was West River Drive at Buth Drive. The time was around 7 o’clock.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on West River Drive at the time. The other vehicle was a Kia minivan driven by a 41-year-old woman from Comstock Park. Police say the motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The other driver was not injured.

Police say their initial investigation shows no indication of alcohol being involved in the crash. A Sheriff’s Office news release did not say which vehicle was struck first, nor did it speculate on which driver may’ve been at fault.

Assisting sheriff’s deputies at the scene were members of the Alpine and Plainfield fire departments and Life Ambulance.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s