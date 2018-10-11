Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with minivan

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 54-year-old man from Grand Rapids was seriously injured Thursday night when his motorcycle collided with a minivan.

The location was West River Drive at Buth Drive. The time was around 7 o’clock.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on West River Drive at the time. The other vehicle was a Kia minivan driven by a 41-year-old woman from Comstock Park. Police say the motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The other driver was not injured.

Police say their initial investigation shows no indication of alcohol being involved in the crash. A Sheriff’s Office news release did not say which vehicle was struck first, nor did it speculate on which driver may’ve been at fault.

Assisting sheriff’s deputies at the scene were members of the Alpine and Plainfield fire departments and Life Ambulance.