Priest removed from Lansing for alleged sexual assault served in Kalamazoo, Portage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Diocese of Lansing says a priest who formerly served in Kalamazoo and Portage has been removed from his duties due to a “credible allegation of sexual assault of an adult male”.

The assault allegedly took place “decades ago.”

The Diocese of Kalamazoo says that Rev. Robert Gerl served in ministry at Nazareth College from 1986 to 1991, St. Thomas More Parish in Kalamazoo from 1997 to 2000, and St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Portage from 2000 to 2009. Diocese officials say he also celebrated Mass at a number of other churches in the area on a temporary weekend basis. He currently does not have any duties in Kalamazoo.

Officials say that anyone who may have been harmed, or knows anyone who was harmed by Rev. Gerl, or anyone else from the church, should contact local law enforcement. They can also contact the Diocesan Victim Coordinator at 877-802-0115.