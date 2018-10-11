School bus driver ticketed for crash in Paw Paw

Posted 1:59 PM, October 11, 2018, by

PAW PAW, Mich. – A school bus driver was ticketed Thursday morning after a crash in Paw Paw.

A spokesperson with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office says the crash happened in front of Paw Paw High School at about 7:00 a.m.

Deputies say that the bus driver was turning out of the school parking and didn’t see a car that was heading east. The bus struck the passenger side of the car.

One student on the bus complained of a minor injury after hitting his head. 22 students were onboard at the time.

The bus driver was cited for Failure to Yield.

 

