Schuette tells woman in video: ‘I will do anything you want’

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Bill Schuette, the Republican candidate for governor, is responding to a video clip from 1989, saying he regrets telling a woman, “I will do anything you want.”

Schuette was a Michigan congressman at that time. The Detroit News says he was speaking to a woman ahead of an interview.

The video shows Schuette being asked to move closer to a lamp. He responds by grinning, adjusting his tie and saying, “I will do anything you want. Some things I may not let you run the camera on.”

The Detroit News says the video was posted online by American Bridge 21st Century, an anti-Republican group. Schuette says his remarks were a “poor attempt to be humorous 30 years ago.” He says he regrets them.

Schuette’s opponent, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, says anyone seeing the video would have an “uncomfortable look” on their face.