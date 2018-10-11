Sleep Out America; raise awareness for youth homelessness Nov. 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One out of 10 youth are considered homeless in Grand Rapids. Covenant House Michigan is challenging the community to spend a night in their shoes at the upcoming Sleep Out America.

Sleep Out America is a do-it-yourself program where people can choose a safe and legal location to plan a Sleep Out. Sleep Outs can happen anywhere whether it's in the backyard, porch, parking lot, or on private property of an organization or corporate office (with permission.)

Dozens of individuals all across Michigan and beyond have already committed to sleeping out in their back yards, in cars, in parking lots and more. This is the first time Grand Rapids will be participating in the initiative.

All funds raised in the area will go to the new Covenant House Michigan, Grand Rapids campus program. The organization is dedicated to walking alongside youth to support their life plan and transition to adulthood successfully.

Sleep Out America is happening nationwide on November 16.

To donate to the cause or to find participating locations for the event, visit sleepoutamerica.org.