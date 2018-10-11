Smart Shopper: Free fall events around West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that we have embraced all things fall, we're ready to celebrate, right? There are a lot of great free or inexpensive festivals around West Michigan.

Urban Hayday, Hudsonville : On Saturday, Oct. 13 from 11a.m. to 4p.m. head to Hudsonville. It is absolutely free for families to attend, thanks to the generosity of Todd Wenzel Chevrolet. Hayrides leave from Gemmens Home and Hardware, 3488 Kelly St. You can travel through the town, end up at Terra Square for even more fall fun ranging from mechanical bull rides and a petting zoo to voting for your favorite tractor.

Pumpkin Path, Lamar Park in Wyoming : Presented by Wyoming Parks & Recreation, from 4p.m .to 6p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, see how more than 70 businesses have created a path with pumpkins! There is free candy, prizes and trinkets. Costumes are optional.

Pumpkinfest, Montague : Also on Saturday, Oct. 13, White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is holding Pumpkinfest downtown Montague. Watch pumpkins race down the hill, see which pumpkin weighs the most, a seed spitting contest, hay rides and more!

Fall Festivall, Woodland Mall, Kentwood : Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10a.m. to 6p.m. Woodland Mall, 3195 28th St, will feature 12 local artisans along with vendors at its first ever Fall Festival. Kids will have a fabulous time crafting, listening to music and interacting with the animals at the petting zoo. The zoo will be in the outdoor plaza by Barnes & Noble.

West Leonard Block Party, Grand Rapids : From noon to 8p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, come see why they say, "The west side is the best side". The Mitten Brewing Company & Long Road Distillers will be hosting this fun, free event. There is a "suggested" five-dollar donation. It will be on Quarry Ave. right in between the two businesses. Enjoy music, food truck, family friendly games, prizes and more.