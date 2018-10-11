Storm Tracker – Michael moves through Southeast

Thieves break into Kalamazoo business, steal ATM

Posted 5:07 AM, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 05:44AM, October 11, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Police are searching for two masked suspects accused of breaking into a business and stealing an ATM.

It happened around 2:39 a.m. in the 3600 block on Vanrick Drive in Kalamazoo. Police say the two suspects forced their way into the business, stole the ATM, and then fled.

A K9 track was brought in but the suspects were not located.

There is surveillance video of the entire incident.

Anyone have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

