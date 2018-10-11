Upcoming events and contests at The Comic Signal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Comic Signal is celebrating Halloween throughout the entire month of October, and they've got a lineup of events for the community to enjoy!

Walking Dead Day is on Saturday, October 13, where the Comic Signal will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of "The Walking Dead" comic book. Customers can pick up reprinted versions of issue #1, as well as a custom issue #1 variant cover that has The Comic Signal logo drawn into it.

On the same day, they'll also be celebrating 24-Hour Comics Day. Multiple local comic book creators will challenge themselves to create a 24-page comic book in just 24 hours. The competition starts at noon on October 13, ends at noon on October 14, and The Comic Signal will be open for business the entire time.

Then on October 27 they'll be celebrating Halloween a little early with Halloween ComicFest. There will be more than 20 different free comic book titles to choose from like Marvel, DC Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and Source Point Press. Kids and their families are invited to dress up and bring their candy buckets for a completely free round of trick-or-treating in the store with the Cosplay Crusaders at 3 p.m.

