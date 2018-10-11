US, Russia space crew aborts mission after booster failure

Storm Tracker – Michael moves through Southeast

American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin are heading back to Earth after their rocket suffered a booster failure Thursday shortly after launch.

The Soyuz capsule is returning to Earth via a ballistic descent, which is a sharper angle of landing compared to normal. Search and rescue teams are heading towards the expected touchdown location of the spacecraft and crew.

NASA said the agency was gathering information about the incident.

