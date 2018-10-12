7 years later: Memorial planned for fallen Officer Trevor Slot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- A West Michigan police department is inviting the public to honor a local hero killed in the line of duty seven years ago at a memorial service Saturday.

The Walker Police Department is hosting a memorial service Saturday for fallen Officer Trevor Slot, who died after being hit and killed on I- 96 while trying to stop a pair of bank robbers in 2011.

Officer Slot's career started in Lowell serving his community for five years before moving to Walker's Department.

“I remember working with him a lot, laughing, joking,” said Lowell Police Chief Steve Bukala.

Bukala remembers when he found out officer slot was killed but chooses to remember him for the kind of person he was.

“He was a huge Michigan fan, we had a good rivalry Michigan vs. Michigan State, just a good guy to work with,” Bukala said. “We miss him.”

The memorial is Saturday, October 13 at 11 a.m. at the Walker Police and Fire Memorial near the police department.

It’s the same day the National Law Enforcement Museum opens in Washington DC.