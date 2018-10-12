Big weekend for lottery jackpots

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Nearly $900 million is up for grabs in nationwide lottery drawings this weekend.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $548 million to a single winner. The game is available in 44 states including Michigan. The drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Friday night and you can buy tickets up until 10:45 p.m. at retailers or online.

The Powerball Jackpot for Saturday night is worth $314 million as of Friday afternoon. The game is also available in 44 states including Michigan. The drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Saturday night and ticket sales cut off at 9:45 p.m.