Big weekend for lottery jackpots

Posted 2:10 PM, October 12, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Nearly $900 million is up for grabs in nationwide lottery drawings this weekend.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $548 million to a single winner. The game is available in 44 states including Michigan. The drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Friday night and you can buy tickets up until 10:45 p.m. at retailers or online.

The Powerball Jackpot for Saturday night is worth $314 million as of Friday afternoon.  The game is also available in 44 states including Michigan. The drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Saturday night and ticket sales cut off at 9:45 p.m.

