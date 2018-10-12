× Bowling alley employee nearly killed during assault with bowling ball

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WJBK) – A Roseville bowling alley employee was nearly killed late Wednesday night when two men viciously assaulted him after being asked to leave. At one point, one of the suspects threw a bowling ball at the back of the man’s head.

Roseville Police released the graphic surveillance video that showed the late night assault.

According to Roseville Police, a group was bowling at Apollo Lanes on Gratiot Wednesday night when they became unruly and were asked to leave.

That’s when the group surrounded what looks like the shoe counter. With one of the suspects behind the counter, a man from the other side reached over and hits the employee in the face.

The employee tries to fight back and then reaches for a phone. That’s when the suspect behind the counter sucker punches him.

The two men fight behind the counter with the first suspect viciously punching and kicking them. The the man who first punched the employee, comes behind the counter as well and picks up a stool.

He hits the employee with the flat part of the stool as a bowling ball rolls on the floor.

The second man then picked up the bowling ball and heaved it at the man’s head. It misses the back of his head by inches and hits him in the middle of the back.

The employee fell to the ground and both subjects continued to kick the employee in the head prior to fleeing the location.

The suspect who reached across the counter is described as a black man in his early 20s, weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball cap, white t-shirt with a black short sleeve button up on over the t-shirt and black pants. He also had a close shaved beard and tattoos on his arms.

The other suspect is also a black man in his 20s, weighing approximately 170 pounds. He had braided hair and was wearing a white t-shirt and black sweat pants with white stripes on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call 586 447-4484.