Frost and Freeze Warnings Issued for Saturday AM

Car crashes into utility pole in northeast Kent County; causes power outages

Posted 11:32 PM, October 12, 2018, by

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Dispatch Authority says a car struck a utility pole in the northeast section of the county around 10:37 p.m. Friday, and that’s resulted in some power outages. But no injuries.

The Consumers Energy Outage Map showed about 86 electrical outages near the Algoma/Courtland township border, as of 11:30 p.m. Friday. And the estimate time for service to be restored to all of the utility’s customers was 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

There’s no word from police yet how it happened, how many vehicles were involved and who was driving.

