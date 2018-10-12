Dem House candidate charged with embezzling from campaign

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A Democratic candidate for the Michigan House has been charged with embezzling about $150,000 when she served as treasurer of another campaign.

Jennifer Suidan appeared in Southfield District Court on Friday and was released on bond. She’s accused of stealing money from the campaign of Andy Meisner, the Oakland County treasurer, over 18 months.

Meisner says a “wrong has been done” to the people who donated to his campaign. Suidan hasn’t commented on the case. She is a candidate for the House in the 39th District.

Brandon Dillon, the chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party, has called for Suidan to drop out of the race, although ballots have been prepared. Democrats believed they had a good chance to take the seat from Republicans before the controversy.