GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan grocery store is providing free health screenings Saturday.

From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., you can go to your local Sam’s Club for a checkup.

Test will include blood pressure, cholesterol, vision and more.

The company is extending the offer to both members and non-members.

