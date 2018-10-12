Friday Funnies – Facing our fears
-
Ku Klux Klan trying to recruit in New York with candy
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 31
-
New Grand Rapids parking meters frustrating residents, business owners
-
Friday Funnies – Our Hearts Will Go On
-
Friday Funnies – Davis, Davis, he’s our man!
-
-
Days of flooding ahead in the Carolinas as Florence leaves at least 11 dead
-
Storms knock power out to thousands in West, Northern Michigan
-
Face your fears day: Morning crew plays with snakes and spiders
-
Stocks keep sliding: Dow falls 800 points
-
Houston school takes down ‘sexist’ quote from school hallway after social media controversy
-
-
Crooked Lake residents “getting panicky” over ongoing water issues
-
West Michigan’s first frost could come later this week
-
New dam to help bring relief to residents affected by Crooked Lake floods