From Mississippi to Michigan, Paco now needs a home

We just couldn't get enough of a 4 year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog mix named Paco that stopped by Friday with the Humane Society of West Michigan. Paco is a sweet boy who was actually surrendered to a Mississippi shelter because his owner was sick. He has a very calm demeanor, is good with other dogs and loves walks. Paco is heart worm positive so he will need to continue treatment after his adoption.

To learn more about adopting Paco, please be sure to call the HSWM at 616. 453.8900. You can also visit the shelter at 3077 Wilson Dr. NW, Grand Rapids, 49534.

HSWM has all sorts of great events coming up in the month of October. To see a full list, click here.