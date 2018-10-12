From Mississippi to Michigan, Paco now needs a home

Posted 11:28 AM, October 12, 2018, by , Updated at 11:31AM, October 12, 2018

We just couldn't get enough of a 4 year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog mix named Paco that stopped by Friday with the Humane Society of West Michigan. Paco is a sweet boy who was actually surrendered to a Mississippi shelter because his owner was sick. He has a very calm demeanor, is good with other dogs and loves walks. Paco is heart worm positive so he will need to continue treatment after his adoption.

To learn more about adopting Paco, please be sure to call the HSWM at 616. 453.8900. You can also visit the shelter at 3077 Wilson Dr. NW, Grand Rapids, 49534.

HSWM has all sorts of great events coming up in the month of October. To see a full list, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s