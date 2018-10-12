Frost and Freeze Warnings issued for West Michigan

FOX 17 – The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Newaygo and Mecosta County and other counties to the north, and the rest of West Michigan is under a Frost Advisory for Saturday morning.

Temperatures in Newaygo, Mecosta, Lake, Osceola, Clare and Isabella counties may get down to between 28 and 32 degrees for several hours overnight. Those with tender plants or potted plants should consider covering them or bringing them inside overnight. The warning is in effect from 2:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.

The rest of West Michigan, except for Berrien County, is under a Frost Advisory from 2:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. as well. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s.

