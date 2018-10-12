× Grand Rapids invites people to design city parks sign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is looking to update the signs at all city parks, and they’re asking for your help.

You can submit your ideas now through November 6th.

The ‘Parks and Recreation Department’ will choose finalists and then the public can choose their favorite designs by voting on Facebook.

Whoever wins will be granted 1,000 dollars to put together the final product with the help of a professional.

The winning design will be used at all 75 parks throughout the city.

To submit your ideas, go to the city’s website.