MDHHS awards nearly 7 million in grants for lead hazard prevention

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The state is rewarding almost 7 million dollars in grants to expand programs for lead prevention in several communities.

The money comes from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and will specifically target homes that have at least one person enrolled in Medicaid.

In West Michigan, Grand Rapids and Battle Creek will both receive 1.5 million dollars, and Muskegon will receive more than 800,000 dollars.

The funding can be used for inspections, removal, and relocation expenses.

All work has to be completed by the end of September to qualify.