Frost and Freeze Warnings Issued for Saturday AM

MDHHS awards nearly 7 million in grants for lead hazard prevention

Posted 11:35 PM, October 12, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The state is rewarding almost 7 million dollars in grants to expand programs for lead prevention in several communities.

The money comes from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and will specifically target homes that have at least one person enrolled in Medicaid.

In West Michigan, Grand Rapids and Battle Creek will both receive 1.5 million dollars, and Muskegon will receive more than 800,000 dollars.

The funding can be used for inspections, removal, and relocation expenses.

All work has to be completed by the end of September to qualify.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s