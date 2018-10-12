Meijer has all of your tailgating needs covered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tailgating doesn’t just happen. It takes a lot of planning, prep and organization. And that’s especially important when talking about tailgating for high school games. Meijer is stocked full with all sorts of basic tailgating needs to some pretty fun additions, too.

As store director for the Hudsonville Meijer, Henry Samaniego knows, tailgating’s not just about the Lions, MSU and Michigan, but just as important tips for any game you’re going to this weekend.

Some great tips to keep in mind:

Prepare as much as possible beforehand. Make a list of everything you need.

Know the rules and regulations any stadium or field has for tailgating.

Your tailgating checklist:

The Basics: team apparel, tickets, canopy, chairs, folding table, one cooler for food and one cooler for drinks

Grilling and eating: grill, grilling tools, propane/charcoal, lighter/matches, disposable utensils, plates, cups, napkins, bottle opener/cork screw

Games/entertainment: footballs, corn hole, Frisbee, card games and playing cards, wireless speakers

Clean-Up: garbage bags, plastic wrap, aluminum foil, hand sanitizer, wet wipes, paper towels

Some tips to think about:

Always keep a toolbox packed with tailgate essentials in the trunk of your car, including first aid kit.

Pack jumper cables (and don’t forget power boosters for keeping cell phone charged)

Float a big helium balloon on a long string from your car, so friends can find you.

Bring a pre-packed set of drawers so everything is handy and organized while you're cooking.

Fill a six-pack holder with your favorite hot sauces and other condiments.

Bring a large plastic container to haul back dirty dishes and recyclables.

Bring a metal bucket for still-glowing coals and make sure your grill is extinguished properly.

Keep in mind, if you are tight on time, Meijer Home Delivery will bring the items right to your home or office. Click here to learn more about signing up.