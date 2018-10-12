Morning Buzz for Friday, Oct. 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are some things making headlines for Friday, Oct. 12:

1.) City Built Brewing in Grand Rapids is now canning some of its beer. They are starting with their Red IPA. For now, cans will available at the brewery located at 820 Monroe Ave. NW. Mug Members will be able to buy the cans starting today followed by the public on Saturday.

2.) Three Grand Rapids city parks are now open after getting a facelift. Ottawa Hills Park, Mooney and Cheseboro had some renovations. Ottawa is the first fully accessible play space for both older and younger kids. Look for everything from new picnic tables, walkways and improved playgrounds.

3.) The puck will drop on home ice for the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight. Fans will enjoy special giveaways at Van Andel Arena. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Griffins magnet schedule for the 2018-19 season. Also, stay after to enjoy a post-game skate. The game starts at 7p.m.

4.) Weezer is bringing their tour to Van Andel Arena in March 2019. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Oct. 19 at 10a.m.

5.) Need some help picking those MegaMillions numbers? The Sea Life Aquarium in Florida is using an octopus to predict the winning lottery numbers. Their octopus picked: 18, 35, 36, 41 and 70. The jackpot currently sits at $548 million.