MSP arrests Muskegon Twp man in multi-county child-exploitation probe

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a multi-county investigation has resulted in a 45-year-old Muskegon Township man being busted on child-exploitation charges.

MSP says its Computer Crimes Unit (CCU) and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force office in Bridgeport received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). Police first executed a search warrant at a different suspect’s home in Oscoda Township, and confiscated property and other items. They were “forensically examined” by police.

“It was found that the original subject was communicating with (Gary Joe) Allen, and images of child sexually-abusive material were being shared. The MSP CCU/ICAC Grand Rapids office secured a search warrant and executed it at Allen’s Muskegon Township residence on October 11th.”

Police later arrested Allen at his place of work. MSP says he was formally charged with one count of Child Sexually Abusive Activity (making), and one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

Meanwhile, police say two local victims have been identified, and the MSP Rockford Post is assisting with a Criminal Sexual Conduct investigation.

The MSP CCU says it encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. “There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website.”

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline.