Nation’s best pumpkin carvers to appear at Fall Fest in Holland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- You will be able to meet and see the work of eight of the nation's best professional pumpkin carvers at the second annual Fall Fest in Holland.

The family fun starts at 3:00 p.m. Friday along 8th Street in Downtown Holland. You can watch as the carvers dice their way through large round gourds until 7 p.m.

Saturday, families are invited to the Holland Farmer's Market where kids can play a variety of fall-themed games and crafts starting at 10 a.m. Pumpkin paintings are available for $1.00 per pumpkin. Hayrides to downtown Holland go from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. and are just $1.00 per round trip.

Later in the afternoon, professional pumpkin carvers will return to downtown Holland for an afternoon of sculpting pumpkins. Free games and crafts will also be available.