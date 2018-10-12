Otsego invites you all to Riverfront Family Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bring the family to enjoy a day of fun on Sunday, Oct. 14 from 1p.m. to 4p.m. at the Riverfront Family Festival in Otsego. It will be held next to the Otsego Museum. There will be games and activities for kids with prizes, live music, craft vendors, food vendors, a drum demonstration, clogger demonstration and more.

It is absolutely free to attend and if the weather decides to turn for the worst, all of the activities will be moved inside the museum. While you are in Otsego, check out the wonderful eateries and shops, too.