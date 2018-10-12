Over 3,000 pets adopted during ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A local foundation set a new record for pet adoptions last week.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation paid the adoption fees at 101 shelters in 14 states on October 6. In a press release, the foundation says in less than 24 hours, 3,290 pets were adopted during the Empty the Shelters event.

The group says that the event was important because of more pets expected in coming weeks after Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael.

Almost 17,000 pets have been adopted through Empty the Shelters since it was started in 2016.

 

