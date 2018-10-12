Police capture suspect who allegedly stole two cars, rolled one over

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 39-year-old Holland Township man will face multiple charges after allegedly stealing two vehicles, rolling one of them over and fleeing from police.

The first report came in around 9:04 a.m. Friday, about a crash on 120th Avenue, south of Fillmore Street in Olive Township.

Witnesses reported to Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies seeing a man get out of a car that had overturned there, and run in the woods. Police determined that the vehicle had been stolen late Thursday night. The man ran through the woods to a nearby residence, where he allegedly stole another vehicle from an open garage.

The Sheriff’s Office says that vehicle was then seen heading southbound on 120th Avenue. So, Ottawa County Central Dispatch contacted the OnStar navigation system, which then tracked the car for deputies. They then intercepted the vehicle on Chicago Drive in Zeeland Township. At that point, police say the vehicle fled from deputies, and headed southbound on 48th Avenue.

In the area of 48th Avenue and Perry Street, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and took off running, per a Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies later caught the suspect in a field and took him into custody. They say he was armed with a stolen handgun. He’s now being treated at a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, and police say he’ll be taken to the Ottawa County Jail after that, to be booked on multiple charges.