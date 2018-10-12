Police respond to robbery at Plainfield Ave. bank

Frost and Freeze Warnings Issued for Saturday AM

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Police are responding to a reported armed robbery at a Kent County bank.

The robbery was reported just before 4:40 p.m. Friday at Chase Bank, 3539 Plainfield Ave. NE.

Authorities say a man handed a teller a note, took money and then fled the area.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says a police dog is being used to track the suspect in the area.

This is a developing story. We'll update it as more information becomes available

