Police respond to robbery at Plainfield Ave. bank

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Police are responding to a reported armed robbery at a Kent County bank.
The robbery was reported just before 4:40 p.m. Friday at Chase Bank, 3539 Plainfield Ave. NE.
Authorities say a man handed a teller a note, took money and then fled the area.
The Kent County Sheriff's Department says a police dog is being used to track the suspect in the area.
This is a developing story. We'll update it as more information becomes available
1 Comment
steve
Good picture. They’ll have this guy in no time.The Lazy T Motel might be a starting point.