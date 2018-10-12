Quality Door offers garage door mishap prevention tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It won't be long before the snow will be flying and parking your vehicle in the garage will be a must. But don't let an issue with that garage door sneak up on you.

Leslie with Quality Door says one of the first places to check is the springs at the very top. They should look like they are put together and having good tension. Springs should not look like they are separate or in two pieces. If the springs are fine, then you can go ahead and open your door if you have an opener or by hand. Leslie demonstrated how you can pull down and back on the string hanging from the opener to open it by hand. If your door then drifts partially down, the springs are in good shape. If not, Quality Door can help adjust the springs. Also, keep in mind, that if you are not comfortable doing any of the things this article mentions, Quality Door will come right to your home to help.

After you check the cables, look at the rollers along the side. You'll want to make sure they have all of the hinges on either side of the door. Manufacturers recommend having a high quality nylon roller. You'll want to make sure they're running smoothly on the track. Speaking of track, you'll also want to check to see that it's straight. If it is bent or twisted, it will cause the rollers to pop out, causing your door to come out of the track.

Animals love to chew on the rubber seal at the bottom of your garage door. Also, over time, it cracks and breaks because it's rubber. Leslie said you want to make sure it's fully intact along the bottom. If you have had issues in the past with animals coming in, it helps to put some steel wool on the inside on either end. To get a replacement seal, Leslie recommends cutting off a piece and bring it in if you feel more comfortable. Quality Door will even come right out to your house.

Garage door openers have come a long ways. You can now open and close your door right from your cell phone. One of the suppliers for Quality Door is LiftMaster. All of their openers come with MyQ technology. Basically it's a smart opener, comes with a program you can use on an app and you can close it from your phone. You can also check your phone to see whether you shut your door. If you notice it's open, you can close it from your phone, so it's kind of nice. Also, if you have kids coming home from school you can open and shut the door for them.

Quality Door has showrooms and warehouses in Holland, Muskegon, South Haven and Grand Rapids. Give them a call at 616.399.3157 and find them on Facebook.