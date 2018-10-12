Grand Rapids Police and kids rock out Saturday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle.
R.O.C.K. Concert at Rosa Parks Circle
-
GRand Jazz Fest kicks off on Saturday
-
Take a nap today for a good cause at Rosa Parks Circle
-
ArtPrize 10 winners to be announced Friday evening
-
First ever “Pink Heart Day” for mental health kicks off in GR
-
Experience the food, music, and culture of Poland at Polish Heritage Festival
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 10
-
Tap your toe and swing into style at GRandJazzFest 2018
-
3 men sought after fight at Rosa Parks Circle
-
STEAM Lab at Rosa Park Circle for ArtPrize
-
Pink Heart Day to raise awareness about suicide and prevention
-
-
Friday’s Friend: Bonnie
-
Nap and raise money for charity at ‘Napportunity’
-
Live Music: Jazz Trumpeter Lin Rountree