Frost and Freeze Warnings Issued for Saturday AM

Retired firefighter convicted of assault for shooting at lost black teen

Posted 4:53 PM, October 12, 2018, by

Jeffrey Zeigler, 53, said he fired a shotgun at a teenager who had stopped at his house to ask directions. He was charged on April 13, 2018 with assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A white retired firefighter has been convicted of assault for shooting at a black teenager who came to his suburban Detroit home for directions.

Jeffrey Zeigler was charged with attempted murder, but Oakland County jurors on Friday convicted him of the lesser assault charge and a gun crime.

Fourteen-year-old Brennan Walker told police he missed a school bus on April 12 and knocked on Zeigler’s door in Rochester Hills after getting lost while walking. Brennan says he ran after seeing a man inside the house grab a gun. The teen heard a gunshot but wasn’t hurt.

Zeigler testified that he woke up to his wife’s screams. He says she believed that someone was trying to break into their home.

Home video showed the 53-year-old Zeigler raising a shotgun twice before firing toward Brennan.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s