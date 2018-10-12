Spectrum Health’s GREAT MOMs program helps those battling opioid addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The numbers are staggering. Did you realize that one person dies every 2.7 days in Kent County from an opioid-related overdose? There is a rise in opioid addictions, including among pregnant women. Dr. Cara Poland, MD, MEd, from Spectrum Health Medical Group stopped by FOX 17 Morning Mix to talk about a new program Spectrum Health Medical Group has put in place to help with the issue. Five to 10 percent of pregnancies are facing an opioid use disorder and on top of that, eight out of 10 women who detox off opioids while pregnant return to use within one month, which is why medication to treat an opioid use disorder is so important.

From 2000 to 2012, there was a five-fold increase in babies born facing opioid withdrawal. Every 25 minutes a baby is born with neonatal abstinence syndrome.

Spectrum's GREAT MOMs program was created because medical professionals found that pregnant women with an opioid use disorder could have up to four appointments in four different locations. Therefore, Spectrum successfully moved all the services into one location at 25 Michigan in the Maternal Fetal Medicine office. GREAT MOMs serves pregnant women with an opioid use disorder who are either currently not in treatment or on buprenorphine. Spectrum cannot transition women from a methadone clinic to this clinic and encourage women currently on methadone to continue that therapy.

All of this helps the patient by supporting mom and baby throughout and after pregnancy including linking to care after their pregnancy for both mom and baby. It also ensures best outcomes for both mom and baby by listening to needs and supporting in the best way possible on an individual basis.

To make an appointment with Dr. Poland call 616.391.3681. Her office is located at 25 Michigan St. NE, Suite 5200, Grand Rapids.