Thornapple Kellogg 14, South Christian 13
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
Blitz Battle: Grand Rapids Christian vs. Thornapple Kellogg
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
East Grand Rapids 33, Thornapple Kellogg 13
Wayland 19, South Christian 14
Unity Christian 38, South Christian 14
South Christian 40, Greenville 14
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
Game of the Week – Thornapple Kellogg 44, Wayland 7