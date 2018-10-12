Toyota recalls trucks, SUVs and cars to fix air bag problem

Posted 11:58 AM, October 12, 2018, by

DALY CITY, CA - (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 188,000 pickup trucks, SUVs and cars worldwide because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers 2018 and 2019 Tundra pickups and Sequoia SUVs as well as 2019 Avalon sedans.

Toyota says the air bag control computer can erroneously detect a fault when the vehicles are started. With a fault, the air bags may not deploy in a crash. The company wouldn’t say if the problem has caused any injuries.

Toyota will notify owners and dealers will update the air bag control software. The recall is expected to begin Oct. 22.

Toyota says the recall covers about 185,000 vehicles in North America and 2,600 in other markets.

