Voter Turnout at ArtPrize 10 was the lowest in the event’s history

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- ArtPrize 10 is officially in the books and voter turnout this year was at a record low.
According to MLive, less than 33,000 people voted this year, the lowest in the event's history over the last 10 years.
Organizers say a string of rainy days and fewer venues with voting booths may be to blame.
More than 500,000 people were expected to attend this year's fest in downtown Grand Rapids. A final tally is expected to be announced later next year.
ArtPrize is also no longer an annual event, and will now take place every other year with a different art fest happening during "off" years.
The competition will return with ArtPrize 11 in 2020.
1 Comment
J.B.
Just change the name to what it really is “#Progressive Liberal Self-Love Fest”
Calling it “ArtPrize” is about as misleading as it gets…
You go to see Art..
What you get is a bunch of weirdos with a cause and a supposed message hiding behind so called “art pieces”.