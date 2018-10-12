Weezer coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A band with a popular cover being heard everywhere right now will be making a stop in Grand Rapids this spring.

Weezer will be playing at the Van Andel Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 19 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices.

Weezer will be starting a 21-city tour March 8 in Louisville, ending on April 12 in Las Vegas. They have a cover of “Africa” by Toto which a current hit.

The Pixies will be touring with Weezer.