Frost and Freeze Warnings Issued for Saturday AM

West Michigan city recruiting for neighborhood patrol

Posted 11:58 PM, October 12, 2018, by , Updated at 11:59PM, October 12, 2018

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A local police department is looking for volunteers to help patrol neighborhoods.

Kentwood police say it’s a minimum of four hours per week commitment.

You would report to officers, on issues like parking enforcement, ordinance violations, events, and site inspections.

To get involved, you need to pass a background check, attend 20 hours of training, and undergo application and screening processes.

You must also be at least 21 years old.

For more info, or to sign up visit the city’s website.  

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s