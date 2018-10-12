× West Michigan city recruiting for neighborhood patrol

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A local police department is looking for volunteers to help patrol neighborhoods.

Kentwood police say it’s a minimum of four hours per week commitment.

You would report to officers, on issues like parking enforcement, ordinance violations, events, and site inspections.

To get involved, you need to pass a background check, attend 20 hours of training, and undergo application and screening processes.

You must also be at least 21 years old.

For more info, or to sign up visit the city’s website.