× A popular West Michigan rock band, Pop Evil, is coming back home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– A West Michigan band is coming home for “A Night Made in Michigan.”

You can catch the Muskegon rock n’ roll band, Pop Evil, at 20 Monroe Live on December 29th at 7:30 p.m.

Lansing band, Handsome Pete, will be joining them as a special guest.

Plus, there will also be a couple other Michigan-based bands joining for the occasion.

Tickets are now on sale and all cost under $50.