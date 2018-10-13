An unseasonable fall weekend for West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly sunny sky on Saturday with chilly temperatures. After a frosty start for some with temperatures in the lower 30s we will work up into the 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. A bit of a breezy around town with plenty of sunshine to enjoy. Bundle up!

Saturday night will not be as cold with temperatures only dropping into the lower 40s, but cloud cover will increase heading into Sunday. More cloud cover will be seen as we get later and later into Sunday afternoon and evening. A shortwave will bring widespread rain very late in the evening and overnight into Monday morning. Many Monday morning will not even see any rain as it moves out early leaving a partly cloudy sky for the second half of the day.

Temperatures continue to be below average through the work week with frosty and frozen mornings as temperatures overnight drop into the 30s. Sunshine expected for much of the work week. Enjoy!