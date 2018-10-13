AP: Former Packers great Jim Taylor dies

Posted 2:25 PM, October 13, 2018, by , Updated at 02:35PM, October 13, 2018

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) —The  Green Bay Packers say Hall of Famer Jim Taylor has died at 83 .

The team says a family friend told the Packers he died early Saturday.

Taylor played on the great Packer teams and was the league’s MVP in 1962. He won four NFL titles and scored the first rushing touchdown in Super Bowl history.

Taylor spent 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the second round by Green Bay in 1958 out of LSU. He joined a backfield that featured Paul Hornung and began to thrive when Packers coach Vince Lombardi took over in 1959.

Lombardi came up with the concept of the Packers Sweep, which featured pulling guards and Taylor or Hornung running around the end. But it was 6-foot, 216-pound Taylor who showed the play’s punishing promise.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s