× Below normal temps stay in place this week

WEST MICHIGAN — Normal highs for West Michigan this time of year have us in the lower 60s. High temperatures the next several days will be primarily only in the 40s and 50s. Sunset this week is also occurring at and before 7 P.M, so it’s really starting to get dark quickly in the evening hours.

We’ll also see the possibility of more frost and perhaps freezing temperatures as we head through the next few days (in the overnight/morning hours). Look for rain chances Sunday evening/night and into Monday morning as a cold front slides through the state. For the most part, much of the weather the next several days should be dry with only slight shower chances here and there (again the best chance is Sunday night).

Care to check out the fall color situation across Michigan. Click here for the latest report. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.